Who's Playing

Merrimack @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: Merrimack 2-12; Fairleigh Dickinson 6-8

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are 5-0 against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Merrimack and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Rothman Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 61-55 to the Bucknell Bison.

Meanwhile, the Knights entered their contest against the Queens University Royals last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Fairleigh Dickinson fell to Queens University 82-73.

Merrimack is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Warriors are now 2-12 while Fairleigh Dickinson sits at 6-8. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Merrimack has only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Knights have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the 356th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knights are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Merrimack have won all of the games they've played against Fairleigh Dickinson in the last eight years.