New Jersey Tech @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-8; Fairleigh Dickinson 5-6

After five games on the road, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights are heading back home. They will take on the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET Sunday at Rothman Center. The Knights should still be riding high after a victory, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Things were close when Fairleigh Dickinson and the Columbia Lions clashed this past Friday, but Fairleigh Dickinson ultimately edged out the opposition 76-73.

Speaking of close games: New Jersey Tech was just a bucket short of a win this past Wednesday and fell 63-62 to the Army West Point Black Knights.

Fairleigh Dickinson is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Knights are now 5-6 while the Highlanders sit at 1-8. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Fairleigh Dickinson is 353rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.2 on average. New Jersey Tech has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Rothman Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Knights are a 4.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knights as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Jersey Tech have won all of the games they've played against Fairleigh Dickinson in the last eight years.