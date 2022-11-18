Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Fairleigh Dickinson

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 1-2; Fairleigh Dickinson 2-1

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Willett Hall. Fairleigh Dickinson will be strutting in after a win while SIU-Edwardsville will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Knights sidestepped the Manhattan Jaspers for a 77-74 victory.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 105-80 punch to the gut against the Missouri Tigers. One thing holding SIU-Edwardsville back was the mediocre play of Ray'Sean Taylor, who did not have his best game: he picked up four fouls and turned the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.

Fairleigh Dickinson's victory brought them up to 2-1 while the Cougars' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 1-2. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights enter the game with 11.3 steals per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Less enviably, SIU-Edwardsville has allowed their opponents an average of 9.7 steals per game, the 18th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.