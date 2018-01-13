WATCH: Fans storm the court after No. 8 Texas Tech beats No. 2 West Virginia

The scene as #TexasTech protects home court once again and moves back into a tie atop the Big 12 standings! #WreckEm #4To1 pic.twitter.com/7fyAJcMh50 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) January 13, 2018

In the first game between top-10 teams at Texas Tech, the No. 8 Red Raiders proved Saturday they more than belong in the Big 12 title conversation by beating No. 2 West Virginia 72-71. It's their first win over an AP top-2 team since 2005 and, undeniably, the team's most impressive since Chris Beard took over the program a year ago.

Fans appropriately celebrated the achievement by storming the court in a frenzy.

With the win, Texas Tech improved to 4-1 in Big 12 play and handed the Mountaineers their first loss since Nov. 10, and their first in Big 12 play in the process. So the result not only put the Red Raiders once again in a tie for first in the league standings, but also evened out the conference race with four one-loss teams.

Given the circumstances, this was an especially huge win for Texas Tech. Beard's team was knocked off their perch on Tuesday by Oklahoma in Norman -- a mere 7 days after topping Kansas on its home turf for their previous best win -- and responded with an ever better win despite trailing for the greater part of 25 minutes.

Sure, storming the court might seem excessive for a top-10 team beating another top-10 team. But, even though Texas Tech was favored by 4.5 points, this win for the Red Raiders over a No. 2 team that hit 11 of its 28 3-point attempts is an impressive feat under any circumstance, and even more so considering it now elevates them into the conversation as one of the favorites to win the league.