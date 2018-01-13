WATCH: Fans storm the court after No. 8 Texas Tech beats No. 2 West Virginia
The Red Raiders won their first top-10 showdown in Lubbock in dramatic fashion
In the first game between top-10 teams at Texas Tech, the No. 8 Red Raiders proved Saturday they more than belong in the Big 12 title conversation by beating No. 2 West Virginia 72-71. It's their first win over an AP top-2 team since 2005 and, undeniably, the team's most impressive since Chris Beard took over the program a year ago.
Fans appropriately celebrated the achievement by storming the court in a frenzy.
With the win, Texas Tech improved to 4-1 in Big 12 play and handed the Mountaineers their first loss since Nov. 10, and their first in Big 12 play in the process. So the result not only put the Red Raiders once again in a tie for first in the league standings, but also evened out the conference race with four one-loss teams.
Given the circumstances, this was an especially huge win for Texas Tech. Beard's team was knocked off their perch on Tuesday by Oklahoma in Norman -- a mere 7 days after topping Kansas on its home turf for their previous best win -- and responded with an ever better win despite trailing for the greater part of 25 minutes.
Sure, storming the court might seem excessive for a top-10 team beating another top-10 team. But, even though Texas Tech was favored by 4.5 points, this win for the Red Raiders over a No. 2 team that hit 11 of its 28 3-point attempts is an impressive feat under any circumstance, and even more so considering it now elevates them into the conversation as one of the favorites to win the league.
-
Put Purdue in Final Four conversation
It's tough to find a weakness for the Boilermakers, who won their 13th consecutive game Sa...
-
Michigan State loses 2nd game in a week
Here's why the Spartans fell to Michigan 82-72 on Saturday
-
Hoosiers face N'western in Big Ten tilt
The Hoosiers welcome a middling Northwestern team into Bloomington on Sunday
-
CBB odds, expert picks for Jan. 13
Matt Norlander is on a 8-4 run in college basketball picks and shares his best bets for Sa...
-
Coach K out Saturday with a virus
The 70-year-old coach missed seven games last season because of back surgery
-
KU frosh De Sousa cleared by NCAA
De Sousa is a former four-star prospect who should make an impact in KU's depleted frontco...
Add a Comment