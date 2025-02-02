Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ FAU Owls

Current Records: South Florida 11-10, FAU 11-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the FAU Owls and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

FAU took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. Everything went their way against UTSA as FAU made off with a 94-74 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Owls have posted since December 10, 2024.

FAU's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from KyKy Tandy, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points. The dominant performance gave Tandy a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Kaleb Glenn, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds.

FAU was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UTSA only posted 15.

Meanwhile, South Florida earned a 69-64 win over Rice on Tuesday.

Kasen Jennings and Quincy Ademokoya were among the main playmakers for South Florida as the former went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus two steals and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jennings had some trouble finding his footing against East Carolina last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

FAU now has a winning record of 11-10. As for South Florida, they now also have a winning record of 11-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FAU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, FAU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they are 7-13, while South Florida is 5-14-1.

Odds

FAU is a big 7.5-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FAU.