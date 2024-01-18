Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ FAU Owls

Current Records: Wichita State 8-8, FAU 13-4

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FAU Owls and the Wichita State Shockers will face off in an American Athletic clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Sunday, the Owls were able to grind out a solid victory over the Blazers, taking the game 86-73. The win made it back-to-back wins for FAU.

FAU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johnell Davis led the charge by scoring 30 points along with eight rebounds. Another player making a difference was Vladislav Goldin, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Shockers lost to the Tigers, and the Shockers lost bad. The score wound up at 112-86. Wichita State has struggled against Memphis recently, as their game on Sunday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Colby Rogers, who scored 20 points. Harlond Beverly was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with six assists.

The Owls pushed their record up to 13-4 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.4 points per game. As for the Shockers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: FAU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.