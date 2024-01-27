Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Sacred Heart 10-11, FDU 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

FDU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The FDU Knights and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

FDU unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. The contest between the Knights and the Blue Devils wasn't a total blowout, but with the Knights falling 76-60 at home it was darn close to turning into one. FDU found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.3% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Sacred Heart last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 75-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Flash. Sacred Heart's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Knights' loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for the Pioneers, they now have a losing record at 10-11.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Sacred Heart, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Sacred Heart will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU came up short against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 94-86. Will FDU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacred Heart is a slight 1-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 7 out of their last 10 games against FDU.