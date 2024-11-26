Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ FDU Knights

Current Records: Saint Peter's 2-3, FDU 3-4

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bogota Savings Bank Center -- Teaneck, New Jersey

What to Know

The Saint Peter's Peacocks are taking a road trip to face off against the FDU Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bogota Savings Bank Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Saint Peter's is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat St Elizabeth 116-51. With that victory, the Peacocks brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Saint Peter's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for FDU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They took their game on Friday with ease, bagging a 107-58 win over Vermont State-Randolph. That 49 point margin sets a new team best for FDU this season.

The victory made it two in a row for Saint Peter's and bumps their season record up to 2-3. As for FDU, they pushed their record up to 3-4 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Saint Peter's has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 40% of their threes per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they've nailed 38.8% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Peter's and FDU were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but Saint Peter's came up empty-handed after a 71-70 loss. Can Saint Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Peter's has won 4 out of their last 7 games against FDU.