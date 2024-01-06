Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: North Florida 7-9, FGCU 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The FGCU Eagles will stay at home for another game and welcome the North Florida Ospreys at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Alico Arena. FGCU might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Dolphins, taking the game 80-70.

Meanwhile, North Florida's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to the Hatters.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 7-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Looking ahead to Saturday, FGCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on FGCU: they have a less-than-stellar 5-8 record against the spread this season.

FGCU skirted past North Florida 68-66 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will FGCU repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

FGCU is a big 9-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

FGCU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Florida.