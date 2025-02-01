Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ FGCU Eagles

Current Records: Stetson 7-15, FGCU 12-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Stetson and FGCU are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. The Stetson Hatters will be staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the FGCU Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET at Alico Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Stetson fought the good fight in their overtime match against North Florida on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 101-100 to the Ospreys. The Hatters' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Even though they lost, Stetson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Jacksonville typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday FGCU proved too difficult a challenge. They secured an 83-79 W over the Dolphins.

Stetson's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-15. As for FGCU, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.

Stetson won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, slipping by FGCU 61-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stetson since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

FGCU and Stetson both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.