Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: La. Tech 15-6, FIU 7-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

La. Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the FIU Panthers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. La. Tech's defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so the Panthers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs got the win against the Aggies by a conclusive 73-53.

Meanwhile, FIU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They took a 79-61 bruising from the Blue Raiders. The over/under was set at 140 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bulldogs' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 15-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.8 points per game. As for the Panthers, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-14.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for FIU, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given La. Tech's sizable advantage in that area, the Panthers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 7.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.