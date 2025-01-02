Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 9-4, FIU 6-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Middle Tennessee is preparing for their first Conference USA matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the FIU Panthers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Blue Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.5 points per game this season.

Middle Tennessee's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They lost to Tennessee on the road by a decisive 82-64 margin last Monday. The contest marked the Blue Raiders' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Camryn Weston put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points along with four steals. His performance made up for a slower game against Lipscomb two weeks ago.

Middle Tennessee struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, FIU earned an 80-66 win over Utah Tech on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Panthers.

FIU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Asim Jones led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus seven assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Travis Gray, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Middle Tennessee's loss dropped their record down to 9-4. As for FIU, they pushed their record up to 6-7 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Middle Tennessee came out on top in a nail-biter against FIU in their previous meeting back in February, sneaking past 68-66. Does Middle Tennessee have another victory up their sleeve, or will FIU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Middle Tennessee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against FIU.