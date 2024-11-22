Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ FIU Panthers

Current Records: Northeastern 3-1, FIU 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The FIU Panthers will face off against the Northeastern Huskies at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alico Arena. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 12-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

FIU will head out to face Northeastern after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. FIU took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Howard. The Panthers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, FIU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ashton Williamson, who had nine points in addition to eight assists and six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for FIU was Dashon Gittens' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Northeastern didn't have too much trouble with CCSU on Saturday as they won 80-62. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Huskies.

Harold Woods and Rashad King were among the main playmakers for Northeastern as the former dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds and the latter went 11 for 15 en route to 27 points. What's more, Woods also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

FIU's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Northeastern, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. FIU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Northeastern took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Northeastern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Northeastern is a solid 5.5-point favorite against FIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

