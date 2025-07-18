Five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. will announce his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 5:30 p.m. ET Friday. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV). The California combo guard is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports and owns a long list of offers from many of the nation's top programs.

Just 12 players in the Class of 2026 have received five-star status from 247Sports at this point in the cycle, and Crowe will be the first from the batch to announce a collegiate decision. At 6-foot-3, Crowe is regarded as a high-end scorer with plenty of playmaking chops.

Crowe hasn't released a list of finalists, but Missouri holds a 247Sports Crystal Ball projection for the potential star guard. With offers in hand from the likes of Kentucky, UCLA, Villanova and other top brands, Crowe's decision will be watched closely as the dominoes begin to fall at the top of the 2026 cycle.

247Sports National Basketball Director Eric Bossi noted that Crowe owns "an array of skills that his far beyond his soon-to-be 17 years of age."

"He navigates high-ball screens with the polish of a seasoned veteran," Bossi wrote. "He gets to the rim at will. He has all sorts of pull-ups and floaters in his bag, and he can get on runs from deep where he puts up points in a hurry."

Early reads on the 2027 NBA Draft class suggests it's a wide open race at the top, leaving plenty of room for Crowe to emerge as a potential lottery selection. Though he's on the smaller end, others with similar physical profiles — such as Jeremiah Fears in 2025 and Rob Dillingam in 2024 — have emerged as top-10 selections in the past two drafts.