Five-star combo guard Jalen Warley is one of just 23 players in 2021 recruiting class with a five-star ranking in the 247Sports Composite, and on Sunday he'll become the fifth from that group to make a college commitment. Warley is scheduled to announce his school of choice live on CBS Sports HQ at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page at that time, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Florida State is considered the frontrunner, but Warley is also considering Michigan, Virginia, Memphis, Miami and Oregon. The Norristown, Pennsylvania, native is considered the No. 23 overall player in the 2021 class and is the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania.

At 6-foot-4, Warley has the size to play either guard position. His scouting report from 247Sports is as follows: