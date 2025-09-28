A highly-coveted point guard from the Class of 2026 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Taylen Kinney announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Kansas, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Oregon. Kinney is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 1 point guard in the class, according to 247Sports.

Kansas is believed to be in strong position with Kinney. However, the it should be noted that he's a Newport, Kentucky native who has been heavily involved with Kentucky and Louisville during the recruiting process. In a slow-moving recruiting cycle, Kinney is an important early domino. Of the 15 players with a five-star prospect grade in the 247Sports rankings, he will be just the third to announce a college commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video below, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

The 6-foot-1 playmaker has demonstrated natural scoring ability during his time on the grassroots and high school circuits, but he's not lacking as a passer. He averaged 20.1 points and five assists per game last season for the Overtime Elite developmental program in Atlanta. 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein referred to Kinney as a "playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack."

"He's great in drive-and-kick actions, can make pick-and-roll reads, and understands how to feed the post," Finkelstein wrote. "He also has a pretty good feel, even while in attack mode, of how to utilize his versatility to make plays without pounding the ball or settling unnecessarily."