Five-star small forward Carter Bryant from Sage Hill School in Newport Coast, California, will announce his college choice at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 247Sports YouTube channel. Louisville and Arizona are finalists to land Bryant, the No. 4 player in the Class of 2024 and the No. 1 player from California.

Bryant took official visits to Louisville, Arizona and Gonzaga, but his 247Sports Crystal Ball heavily favors the Wildcats to keep him playing close to home. Both expert predictions in the last month have come in favor of the Wildcats, while Jason Scheer of WildcatAuthority.com, predicted Arizona at the end of last year.

Carter has made three visits to the Arizona campus and drawn close with the coaching staff and the players. Bryant had high praise for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and assistant coach Jack Murphy after his visit on Selection Sunday.

"What really stood out to me during my time on campus was definitely the fans," Bryant told 247Sports earlier this month. "I have gotten really close with coach Murphy and coach Lloyd, especially."

Louisville has remained a force over the last year under coach Kenny Payne, though, lurking as a potential darkhorse to steal him from Arizona's grips in the final hour.

Arizona has already landed one commitment in its 2024 class in four-star guard Jamari Phillips, the No. 3 player in the state of Arizona. The commitment of Bryant to Arizona would lift the Wildcats from No. 9 in the team rankings to No. 4, just behind North Carolina, Baylor and Iowa State.