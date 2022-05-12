The top remaining uncommitted prospect from basketball's 2022 signing class will make his college commitment live Thursday at 3 p.m. ET CBS Sports HQ. Julian Phillips will announce his decision from a group of finalists that includes Auburn, Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC. Phillips is also considering collegiate alternative programs Overtime Elite and G League Ignite. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Phillips came in at No. 18 in the final class of 2022 prospect rankings released by 247Sports on Wednesday. He is ranked even higher by the 247Sports Composite, which slots Phillips as the No. 12 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the class. The 6-foot-8 wing from Blythewood, South Carolina, was committed to LSU before the Tigers parted with coach Will Wade after receiving a Notice of Allegations over multiple Level I NCAA violations. The school released Phillips from a signed letter of intent shortly after its decision to part with the controversial coach in March

Though he's from South Carolina, Phillips played his last season of high school basketball at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. Aside from his five-star prospect billing, Phillips also holds the distinction of being named a McDonald's All-American. He is regarded as one of top long-term prospects in the class by 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein.

Here is a further evaluation of Phillips from a recent piece by Finkelstein: