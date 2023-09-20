Five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea will announce his commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube channel on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. The No. 7 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by 247Sports will decide between a trio of college hoops powerhouses that include Miami, Kansas and Villanova.

The Warminster, Pennsylvania, native has a Miami crystal ball prediction heading into the commitment, and the Hurricanes appear to be the favorite to land the No. 2 SG in the class. The Hurricanes have quite a bit of momentum coming off their Final Four appearance in April.

Bethea went on an official visit to Miami earlier in September and took official visits to Kansas, LSU, Syracuse and Villanova during his recruitment.

Here's what 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote about Bethea's game:

Jalil Bethea proved to be one of the best scoring guards and shot-makers in the country this year. He's a shooter who can make tough threes, both on the move and off the dribble. While he can occasionally hunt his looks and settle for contested ones, he still put up incredibly efficient numbers in the EYBL, knocking down 41% of his threes and 86% of his free-throws. He was even extremely efficient inside the arc, shooting 59% on two-point field goals while also showing an ability to raise his release point in the lane. While he's usually looking for his own shot, Bethea has shown flashes of being a good passer when he wants to be. Similarly, he moves well laterally and shows stretches of being an impactful defender, which should come out more at the next level. Physically, he has a wiry build with high hips and more narrow shoulders, but some sneaky athletic pop and absolutely no fear. He plays the game with an edge and only needs to consistently harness it in the right way while he continues to build up his body.

Should Bethea choose the Hurricanes, their 2024 class would shoot all the way up to No. 3 in the national rankings, with all three of their commitments coming in September.