Who's Playing
Alcorn State Braves @ Florida A&M Rattlers
Current Records: Alcorn State 3-15, Florida A&M 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Alcorn State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Alcorn State Braves and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 90-78 victory over the Panthers. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Alcorn State has managed all season.
Meanwhile, Florida A&M had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 81-70 on Monday.
The Braves' win bumped their record up to 3-15. As for the Rattlers, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.
Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida A&M in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. Will Alcorn State repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Alcorn State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.
- Feb 13, 2023 - Alcorn State 67 vs. Florida A&M 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Alcorn State 57 vs. Florida A&M 47
- Feb 14, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida A&M 70 vs. Alcorn State 68
- Nov 28, 2015 - Florida A&M 73 vs. Alcorn State 71