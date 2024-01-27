Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-15, Florida A&M 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Alcorn State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Alcorn State Braves and the Florida A&M Rattlers will face off in a SWAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Alcorn State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They walked away with a 90-78 victory over the Panthers. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Alcorn State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Delta Devils by a score of 81-70 on Monday.

The Braves' win bumped their record up to 3-15. As for the Rattlers, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-13.

Alcorn State came out on top in a nail-biter against Florida A&M in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 67-64. Will Alcorn State repeat their success, or does Florida A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alcorn State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Florida A&M.