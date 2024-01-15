Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Grambling 5-11, Florida A&M 2-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Grambling Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 15th at Al Lawson Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Grambling will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16% better than the opposition, a fact Grambling proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-69 victory over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They fell 74-65 to the Jaguars. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Florida A&M in their matchups with Southern Utah: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Tigers' victory ended a eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-11. As for the Rattlers, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-10.

Grambling beat Florida A&M 69-55 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Grambling have another victory up their sleeve, or will Florida A&M turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Grambling is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133 points.

Series History

Florida A&M and Grambling both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.