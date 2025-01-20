Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-16, Florida A&M 4-11

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

What to Know

Florida A&M is 3-0 against Miss Valley State since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. The Rattlers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with six defeats in a row, Florida A&M finally turned things around against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Lions by a score of 86-76.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to Bethune-Cook. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-21.

Florida A&M's victory bumped their record up to 4-11. As for Miss Valley State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: Florida A&M has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 3.9. Given Florida A&M's sizable advantage in that area, Miss Valley State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Florida A&M beat Miss Valley State 81-70 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Will Florida A&M repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida A&M has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 3 years.