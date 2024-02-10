Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Texas So. 8-12, Florida A&M 4-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Al Lawson Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Texas So. will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Texas So. entered their tilt with the Panthers with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Tigers walked away with an 80-69 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Florida A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They took a 62-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hornets. Florida A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-12 record this season. As for the Rattlers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

Texas So. came up short against the Rattlers when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Can Texas So. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Florida A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida A&M and Texas So. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.