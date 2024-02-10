Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Texas So. 8-12, Florida A&M 4-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Al Lawson Center. Texas So. will be strutting in after a win while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas So. waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-69.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Florida A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 62-53 to the Hornets. Florida A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

Texas So. came up short against the Rattlers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Can Texas So. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida A&M and Texas So. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Florida A&M 76 vs. Texas So. 69
  • Feb 05, 2022 - Texas So. 67 vs. Florida A&M 55