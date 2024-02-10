Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Florida A&M Rattlers

Current Records: Texas So. 8-12, Florida A&M 4-16

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Texas So. Tigers and the Florida A&M Rattlers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Al Lawson Center. Texas So. will be strutting in after a win while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Texas So. waltzed into their match on Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Panthers by a score of 80-69.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 21 to 7 on offense, a fact Florida A&M found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 62-53 to the Hornets. Florida A&M has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-12 record this season. As for the Rattlers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 13 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-16 record this season.

Texas So. came up short against the Rattlers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-69. Can Texas So. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Florida A&M and Texas So. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.