Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Alcorn State 13-11; Florida A&M 5-18

What to Know

An SWAC battle is on tap between the Alcorn State Braves and the Florida A&M Rattlers at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Al Lawson Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 104 points combined.

Things were close when Alcorn State and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats clashed this past Saturday, but the Braves ultimately edged out the opposition 76-74.

Meanwhile, the contest between Florida A&M and the Jackson State Tigers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Rattlers falling 69-58.

Alcorn State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-6 against the spread when favored.

Alcorn State's win brought them up to 13-11 while Florida A&M's defeat pulled them down to 5-18. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Braves have only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Rattlers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Odds

The Braves are a big 9-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida A&M and Alcorn State both have two wins in their last four games.