Who's Playing
Jackson State @ Florida A&M
Current Records: Jackson State 7-17; Florida A&M 5-17
What to Know
The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida A&M and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a win while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a loss.
Florida A&M has to be hurting after a devastating 75-45 defeat at the hands of the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday. Florida A&M was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Meanwhile, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jackson State proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden Lions 88-84.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Rattlers and Jackson State were neck-and-neck, but Florida A&M came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Maybe Florida A&M will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.
- Jan 23, 2023 - Jackson State 59 vs. Florida A&M 58
- Feb 12, 2022 - Jackson State 60 vs. Florida A&M 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Florida A&M 67 vs. Jackson State 64