Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Jackson State 7-17; Florida A&M 5-17

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida A&M and the Jackson State Tigers will face off in an SWAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Al Lawson Center. Jackson State will be strutting in after a win while the Rattlers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Florida A&M has to be hurting after a devastating 75-45 defeat at the hands of the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Monday. Florida A&M was surely aware of their 10-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Jackson State proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Golden Lions 88-84.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, the Rattlers and Jackson State were neck-and-neck, but Florida A&M came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Maybe Florida A&M will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jackson State have won two out of their last three games against Florida A&M.