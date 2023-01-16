Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 2-17; Florida A&M 2-13

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will face off in an SWAC clash at 4:30 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Al Lawson Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The game between the Rattlers and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Florida A&M falling 67-54 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 77-71 to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The losses put Florida A&M at 2-13 and Mississippi Valley State at 2-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Florida A&M is 362nd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.5 on average. The Delta Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 56.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.