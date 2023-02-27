Who's Playing

Southern @ Florida A&M

Current Records: Southern 13-15; Florida A&M 7-20

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars are 5-0 against the Florida A&M Rattlers since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Southern and Florida A&M will face off in an SWAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Al Lawson Center. Neither the Jaguars nor Florida A&M could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Southern came up short against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 60-53.

Meanwhile, the game between Florida A&M and the Grambling Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Rattlers falling 69-55 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Southern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Jaguars at 13-15 and Florida A&M at 7-20. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Southern ranks 11th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average. Less enviably, Florida A&M is stumbling into the matchup with the 357th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Florida A&M.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Al Lawson Center -- Tallahassee, Florida

Odds

The Jaguars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern have won all of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last nine years.