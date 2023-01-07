Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Charlotte 11-4; Florida Atlantic 13-1
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls won both of their matches against the Charlotte 49ers last season (96-67 and 74-69) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. Florida Atlantic and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Thursday Florida Atlantic sidestepped the UAB Blazers for an 88-86 victory. Having forecasted a close win for Florida Atlantic, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Johnell Davis took over for Florida Atlantic, finishing with 36 points (a whopping 41% of their total) along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: the 49ers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 62-60 to the Florida International Panthers. Guard Brice Williams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.
The Owls are now 13-1 while Charlotte sits at 11-4. Florida Atlantic is 11-1 after wins this season, and Charlotte is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.
