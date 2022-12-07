Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 7-2; Florida Atlantic 7-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Owls made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sunday and carried off a 101-73 victory.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast beat the Florida International Panthers 74-65 on Sunday.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 7-1 and Florida Gulf Coast to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast both have two wins in their last four games.