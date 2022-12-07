Who's Playing
Florida Gulf Coast @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 7-2; Florida Atlantic 7-1
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Owls made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sunday and carried off a 101-73 victory.
Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast beat the Florida International Panthers 74-65 on Sunday.
Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 7-1 and Florida Gulf Coast to 7-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 70
- Nov 25, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 85 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 68
- Dec 05, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 92 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 88
- Dec 28, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 62