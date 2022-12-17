Who's Playing

Florida International @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Florida International 4-5; Florida Atlantic 9-1

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Florida Atlantic. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Florida International will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Tuesday, Florida International lost to the Howard Bison on the road by a decisive 71-59 margin.

Meanwhile, everything went Florida Atlantic's way against the St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats on Wednesday as they made off with a 97-74 victory.

Florida International is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The Panthers are now 4-5 while the Owls sit at 9-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. Florida Atlantic's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.5 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Odds

The Owls are a big 16-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 15 games against Florida International.