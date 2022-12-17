Who's Playing
Florida International @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Florida International 4-5; Florida Atlantic 9-1
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers haven't won a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls since Feb. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Panthers' road trip will continue as they head to Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Florida Atlantic. The Owls will be strutting in after a win while Florida International will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Tuesday, Florida International lost to the Howard Bison on the road by a decisive 71-59 margin.
Meanwhile, everything went Florida Atlantic's way against the St. Thomas (FL) Bobcats on Wednesday as they made off with a 97-74 victory.
Florida International is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The Panthers are now 4-5 while the Owls sit at 9-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida International is fifth worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. Florida Atlantic's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 82.5 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.11
Odds
The Owls are a big 16-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won eight out of their last 15 games against Florida International.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 84 vs. Florida International 76
- Mar 03, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 71 vs. Florida International 51
- Jan 16, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 107 vs. Florida International 63
- Jan 14, 2021 - Florida Atlantic 81 vs. Florida International 79
- Feb 08, 2020 - Florida International 66 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Feb 05, 2020 - Florida International 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 50
- Feb 23, 2019 - Florida International 79 vs. Florida Atlantic 76
- Jan 26, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 89 vs. Florida International 72
- Jan 23, 2019 - Florida International 78 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Feb 17, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 77 vs. Florida International 72
- Dec 30, 2017 - Florida International 58 vs. Florida Atlantic 57
- Jan 26, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Florida International 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Florida International 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Florida International 71 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Jan 03, 2016 - Florida International 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 59