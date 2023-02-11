Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-11; Florida Atlantic 23-2

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic beat the Rice Owls 90-81 on Thursday. Guard Alijah Martin and center Vladislav Goldin were among the main playmakers for Florida Atlantic as the former had 16 points along with seven boards and the latter had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Florida International Panthers. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Cobe Williams, who did not have his best game: he fouled out and turned the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.

Florida Atlantic is now 23-2 while Louisiana Tech sits at 13-11. Florida Atlantic is 20-2 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.