Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-11; Florida Atlantic 23-2
What to Know
The Florida Atlantic Owls and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
Florida Atlantic beat the Rice Owls 90-81 on Thursday. Guard Alijah Martin and center Vladislav Goldin were among the main playmakers for Florida Atlantic as the former had 16 points along with seven boards and the latter had 19 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Florida International Panthers. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Cobe Williams, who did not have his best game: he fouled out and turned the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.
Florida Atlantic is now 23-2 while Louisiana Tech sits at 13-11. Florida Atlantic is 20-2 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Louisiana Tech 73
- Mar 11, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 81 vs. Florida Atlantic 68
- Mar 13, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 57 vs. Florida Atlantic 56
- Mar 06, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 31, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 61
- Feb 01, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 67 vs. Florida Atlantic 62
- Feb 16, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 95 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Louisiana Tech 61