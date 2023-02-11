Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-11; Florida Atlantic 23-2
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.
Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Florida International Panthers. Guard Cobe Williams had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.
Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic beat the Rice Owls 90-81 on Thursday. Florida Atlantic can attribute much of their success to guard Alijah Martin, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds, and center Vladislav Goldin, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.
Louisiana Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Bulldogs are now 13-11 while Florida Atlantic sits at 23-2. Florida Atlantic is 20-2 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Owls are a big 11-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Louisiana Tech 73
- Mar 11, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Louisiana Tech 81 vs. Florida Atlantic 68
- Mar 13, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 57 vs. Florida Atlantic 56
- Mar 06, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 31, 2019 - Florida Atlantic 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 61
- Feb 01, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 67 vs. Florida Atlantic 62
- Feb 16, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 95 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 16, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 63 vs. Louisiana Tech 61