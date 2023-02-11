Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-11; Florida Atlantic 23-2

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and the Florida Atlantic Owls are set to square off in a Conference USA matchup at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Louisiana Tech was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 66-62 to the Florida International Panthers. Guard Cobe Williams had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over nine times en route to a 16-point finish.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic beat the Rice Owls 90-81 on Thursday. Florida Atlantic can attribute much of their success to guard Alijah Martin, who had 16 points along with seven rebounds, and center Vladislav Goldin, who had 19 points in addition to nine boards.

Louisiana Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Bulldogs are now 13-11 while Florida Atlantic sits at 23-2. Florida Atlantic is 20-2 after wins this year, and Louisiana Tech is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Owls are a big 11-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won six out of their last nine games against Florida Atlantic.