Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 13-7; Florida Atlantic 19-1

What to Know

The #21 Florida Atlantic Owls lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 57-70 and 79-87, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Owls and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 67-59 on Saturday. Florida Atlantic's guard Johnell Davis did his thing and had 20 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. didn't have too much trouble with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on the road on Saturday as they won 68-51.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 19-1 and the Blue Raiders to 13-7. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and Middle Tenn. clash.

Odds

The Owls are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.