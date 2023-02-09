Who's Playing

Rice @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Rice 15-8; Florida Atlantic 22-2

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida Atlantic and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 13-game home win streak alive.

Florida Atlantic had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday, taking their game 67-52. Center Vladislav Goldin (15 points) and guard Alijah Martin (13 points) were the top scorers for Florida Atlantic.

Meanwhile, Rice came up short against the North Texas Mean Green this past Saturday, falling 74-64.

Florida Atlantic is now 22-2 while Rice sits at 15-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida Atlantic have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 31st in college basketball. But Rice ranks 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic and Rice both have three wins in their last six games.