Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-20; Florida Atlantic 24-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

The Owls were close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 74-70 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Guard Johnell Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for Florida Atlantic; Davis finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the UAB Blazers.

Florida Atlantic is now 24-3 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 8-20. Florida Atlantic doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so the Roadrunners (5-14 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.