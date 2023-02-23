Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ Florida Atlantic
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 8-20; Florida Atlantic 24-3
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.
The Owls were close but no cigar last Thursday as they fell 74-70 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Guard Johnell Davis wasn't much of a difference maker for Florida Atlantic; Davis finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Texas-San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the UAB Blazers.
Florida Atlantic is now 24-3 while Texas-San Antonio sits at 8-20. Florida Atlantic doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 2-0 after losses this year -- so the Roadrunners (5-14 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida Atlantic have won nine out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Florida Atlantic 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Jan 29, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 75
- Feb 12, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 84 vs. Florida Atlantic 80
- Feb 27, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 80 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 64
- Feb 09, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Florida Atlantic 73 vs. Texas-San Antonio 66
- Jan 12, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Mar 08, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 82 vs. Texas-San Antonio 58
- Feb 11, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 79 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 23, 2016 - Florida Atlantic 86 vs. Texas-San Antonio 71