Who's Playing

UAB @ Florida Atlantic

Current Records: UAB 12-2; Florida Atlantic 12-1

What to Know

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 1-10 against the UAB Blazers since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Owls and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. Florida Atlantic is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Last week Florida Atlantic capped 2022 off with a 50-46 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

Meanwhile, UAB entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 90-67. UAB's guard Jordan Walker did his thing and shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.

The Owls are now 12-1 while the Blazers sit at 12-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida Atlantic comes into the contest boasting the 30th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.2. But UAB ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida

Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won ten out of their last 11 games against Florida Atlantic.