Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Baylor 5-0, Florida 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Florida Gators will face off against the Baylor Bears at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Florida sitting on three straight wins and Baylor on five.

Last Wednesday, the Gators didn't have too much trouble with the Panthers on the road as they won 86-71.

Florida relied on the efforts of Walter Clayton Jr., who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 2 assists, and Tyrese Samuel, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 10 rebounds. Clayton Jr. continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Zyon Pullin, who scored 10 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bears strolled past the Beavers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 88-72.

Among those leading the charge was Ja'Kobe Walter, who scored 24 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Yves Missi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Gators to 4-1 and the Panthers to 4-1.

Going forward, Florida is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Baylor is a 3-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida and Baylor both have 1 win in their last 2 games.