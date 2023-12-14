Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Florida Gators

Current Records: East Carolina 6-4, Florida 6-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: RP Funding Center -- Lakeland, Florida

RP Funding Center -- Lakeland, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming:

What to Know

East Carolina has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at RP Funding Center. East Carolina might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up eight turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Pirates couldn't handle the Gamecocks and fell 68-62.

Meanwhile, the Gators earned a 87-76 win over the Spiders on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Florida.

Florida's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Samuel led the charge by dropping a double-double on 18 points and 14 rebounds. Will Richard was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 7 rebounds.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: East Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.