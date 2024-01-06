Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Kentucky 10-2, Florida 10-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

What to Know

Kentucky is 9-1 against Florida since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Kentucky waltzed into their game Friday with three straight wins but they left with four. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 96-70 victory over the Redbirds. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20.5 in Kentucky's favor.

Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Antonio Reeves, who scored 27 points along with six rebounds. Rob Dillingham was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, Florida came tearing into Saturday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Bobcats as the Gators made off with a 97-72 win. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 163-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Among those leading the charge was Will Richard, who scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Walter Clayton Jr., who scored 12 points.

The Wildcats are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for the Gators, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Florida (currently ranked third in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Kentucky was able to grind out a solid victory over Florida in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 82-74. Will Kentucky repeat their success, or does Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Kentucky has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Florida.