Texas Longhorns @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Texas 12-5, Florida 15-2

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Florida Gators and the Texas Longhorns are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Gators are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86 points per game this season.

Texas is facing Florida at the wrong time: Florida suffered their first home loss of the season on Tuesday and they're likely out for redemption. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to the Tigers. The Gators didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Walter Clayton Jr., who posted 28 points plus five rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Arkansas on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Rueben Chinyelu, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They secured a 77-73 W over Oklahoma on Wednesday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 150 point over/under.

Jordan Pope was the offensive standout of the game as he posted 27 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Kadin Shedrick, who had ten points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

Even though they won, Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.4 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 10 per game.

Florida's loss ended a 16-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 15-2. As for Texas, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86 points per game. However, it's not like Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Florida is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Florida in mind: they have a solid 11-5-1 record against the spread this season.

Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

