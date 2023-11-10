Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Virginia 1-0, Florida 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers will face off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Virginia took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They blew past the Texans, posting a 80-50 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 43-19.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Reece Beekman, who earned 16 points along with 7 assists and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Leon Bond III, who earned 12 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Florida was far and away the favorite against Loyola-Md. The Gators blew past the Greyhounds 93-73.

Among those leading the charge was Riley Kugel, who earned 23 points along with 6 steals. Another player making a difference was Micah Handlogten, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Cavaliers' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Gators, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Virginia was dealt a punishing 65-39 defeat at the hands of Florida when the teams last played back in March of 2017. Can Virginia avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.