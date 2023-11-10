Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Virginia 1-0, Florida 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Florida Gators will take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Florida entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Greyhounds as the Gators made off with a 93-73 win.

Among those leading the charge was Riley Kugel, who earned 23 points along with 6 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Micah Handlogten, who earned 16 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Virginia took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They put a hurting on the Texans at home to the tune of 80-50. With Virginia ahead 43-19 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Virginia got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Reece Beekman out in front who earned 16 points along with 7 assists and 3 steals. Leon Bond III was another key contributor, earning 12 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Gators' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Cavaliers, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Everything came up roses for Florida against Virginia in their previous matchup back in March of 2017 as the squad secured a 65-39 victory. Does Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Virginia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Florida is expected to lose their second matchup, which is bad news given the team's subpar 2-10 record as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $325.04. On the other hand, Virginia will play as the favorite, and the team was 21-3 as such last season.

Odds

Virginia is a slight 1-point favorite against Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.