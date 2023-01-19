Who's Playing
Jacksonville State @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-11; Florida Gulf Coast 13-6
What to Know
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Florida Gulf Coast is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Florida Gulf Coast as they lost 61-41 to the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jacksonville State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Jacksonville Dolphins.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 22, 2022 - Jacksonville State 79 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 71