Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Jacksonville State 8-11; Florida Gulf Coast 13-6

What to Know

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alico Arena. Florida Gulf Coast is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Florida Gulf Coast as they lost 61-41 to the Bellarmine Knights this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Jacksonville State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.