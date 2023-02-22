Who's Playing
Lipscomb @ Florida Gulf Coast
Current Records: Lipscomb 17-12; Florida Gulf Coast 16-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. The Bisons and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a loss.
Lipscomb came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville Dolphins this past Saturday, sneaking past 62-59.
Florida Gulf Coast lost a heartbreaker to the Stetson Hatters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast fell just short of Stetson by a score of 88-84.
The Bisons are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Lipscomb came up short against Florida Gulf Coast when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 77-68. Can Lipscomb avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 77 vs. Lipscomb 68
- Mar 04, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 72 vs. Lipscomb 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - Lipscomb 71 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 56
- Jan 22, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 79 vs. Lipscomb 69
- Mar 03, 2020 - Lipscomb 68 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Lipscomb 64 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 54
- Jan 04, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 68 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Feb 20, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 67 vs. Lipscomb 61
- Jan 24, 2019 - Lipscomb 89 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 81
- Mar 04, 2018 - Lipscomb 108 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 96
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lipscomb 90 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 87
- Jan 18, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 88 vs. Lipscomb 83
- Feb 09, 2017 - Lipscomb 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 60
- Jan 14, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 84 vs. Lipscomb 80
- Feb 18, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Lipscomb 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Lipscomb 91 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 75