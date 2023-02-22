Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Lipscomb 17-12; Florida Gulf Coast 16-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lipscomb Bisons will be on the road. The Bisons and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Alico Arena. Lipscomb will be strutting in after a win while Florida Gulf Coast will be stumbling in from a loss.

Lipscomb came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville Dolphins this past Saturday, sneaking past 62-59.

Florida Gulf Coast lost a heartbreaker to the Stetson Hatters when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast fell just short of Stetson by a score of 88-84.

The Bisons are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Lipscomb came up short against Florida Gulf Coast when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 77-68. Can Lipscomb avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb both have eight wins in their last 16 games.