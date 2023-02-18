Who's Playing

Stetson @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Stetson 15-11; Florida Gulf Coast 16-12

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Stetson Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Stetson should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Gulf Coast will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Hatters are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Eagles on Wednesday. Having forecasted a close win for Stetson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Stetson is now 15-11 while Florida Gulf Coast sits at 16-12. Stetson is 8-6 after wins this year, and Florida Gulf Coast is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.