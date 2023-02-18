Who's Playing

Stetson @ Florida Gulf Coast

Current Records: Stetson 15-11; Florida Gulf Coast 16-12

What to Know

An Atlantic Sun battle is on tap between the Stetson Hatters and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alico Arena. Stetson should still be feeling good after a win, while Florida Gulf Coast will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Hatters are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Eagles on Wednesday. Having forecasted a close win for Stetson, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Stetson is now 15-11 while Florida Gulf Coast sits at 16-12. Stetson is 8-6 after wins this year, and Florida Gulf Coast is 6-5 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Alico Arena -- Fort Myers, Florida
Series History

Florida Gulf Coast have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Stetson.

  • Feb 15, 2023 - Stetson 75 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 72
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 82
  • Jan 18, 2022 - Florida Gulf Coast 93 vs. Stetson 91
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Stetson 77 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 66
  • Jan 29, 2021 - Florida Gulf Coast 64 vs. Stetson 63
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Stetson 65 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 62
  • Jan 11, 2020 - Florida Gulf Coast 66 vs. Stetson 62
  • Feb 16, 2019 - Stetson 67 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 55
  • Jan 21, 2019 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 65
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 76 vs. Stetson 60
  • Jan 06, 2018 - Florida Gulf Coast 90 vs. Stetson 52
  • Feb 27, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 87 vs. Stetson 57
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 70
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Florida Gulf Coast 89 vs. Stetson 88
  • Mar 06, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 80 vs. Stetson 78
  • Feb 25, 2016 - Stetson 80 vs. Florida Gulf Coast 73
  • Jan 09, 2016 - Florida Gulf Coast 82 vs. Stetson 53