Who's Playing

Incarnate Word @ Florida International

Current Records: Incarnate Word 6-6; Florida International 4-6

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Florida International Panthers are heading back home. They and the Incarnate Word Cardinals will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Cardinals will be strutting in after a win while Florida International will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Florida International was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and, well, they did. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 79-53 to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Meanwhile, Incarnate Word strolled past the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 77-65.

Florida International's loss took them down to 4-6 while Incarnate Word's victory pulled them up to 6-6. We'll see if Florida International can steal Incarnate Word's luck or if the Cardinals records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.