Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Florida International

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 13-8; Florida International 10-11

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers lost both of their matches to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last season on scores of 39-50 and 65-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Panthers and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Florida International is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Florida International beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 78-69 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for Florida International was guard Arturo Dean, who had 15 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between Middle Tenn. and the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with the Blue Raiders falling 85-67 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Guard Eli Lawrence (17 points) was the top scorer for Middle Tenn.

Florida International's victory lifted them to 10-11 while Middle Tenn.'s defeat dropped them down to 13-8. We'll see if the Panthers can repeat their recent success or if Middle Tenn. bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 11 games against Florida International.