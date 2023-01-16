Who's Playing
North Texas @ Florida International
Current Records: North Texas 14-4; Florida International 8-9
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2019. Florida International and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
This past Saturday, the Panthers lost to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on the road by a decisive 70-59 margin.
The Mean Green lost a heartbreaker to the Florida Atlantic Owls when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for North Texas as they fell 66-62 to Florida Atlantic.
The losses put Florida International at 8-9 and North Texas at 14-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 29th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. The Mean Green have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Texas have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.
- Dec 31, 2022 - North Texas 72 vs. Florida International 57
- Feb 27, 2020 - North Texas 78 vs. Florida International 59
- Jan 09, 2020 - North Texas 74 vs. Florida International 56
- Mar 13, 2019 - North Texas 71 vs. Florida International 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Florida International 73 vs. North Texas 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - Florida International 69 vs. North Texas 59
- Feb 22, 2018 - Florida International 69 vs. North Texas 68
- Jan 27, 2018 - North Texas 69 vs. Florida International 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Florida International 90 vs. North Texas 71
- Feb 18, 2016 - North Texas 77 vs. Florida International 75