Who's Playing

North Texas @ Florida International

Current Records: North Texas 14-4; Florida International 8-9

What to Know

The Florida International Panthers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since March 9 of 2019. Florida International and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

This past Saturday, the Panthers lost to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on the road by a decisive 70-59 margin.

The Mean Green lost a heartbreaker to the Florida Atlantic Owls when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. It was close but no cigar for North Texas as they fell 66-62 to Florida Atlantic.

The losses put Florida International at 8-9 and North Texas at 14-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers are 29th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75 on average. The Mean Green have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won six out of their last ten games against Florida International.