Who's Playing
Western Kentucky @ Florida International
Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-9; Florida International 9-11
What to Know
The Florida International Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida International and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while WKU will be stumbling in from a loss.
After constant struggles on the road, Florida International has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with a 77-72 victory this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, WKU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Charlotte 49ers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but WKU had been the slight favorite coming in.
The Panthers' victory brought them up to 9-11 while the Hilltoppers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 11-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida International enters the game with 16.4 takeaways on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. But WKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Western Kentucky 70 vs. Florida International 59
- Jan 22, 2022 - Florida International 86 vs. Western Kentucky 83
- Jan 08, 2022 - Western Kentucky 84 vs. Florida International 71
- Mar 01, 2021 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. Florida International 59
- Feb 28, 2021 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. Florida International 58
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Kentucky 91 vs. Florida International 85
- Feb 01, 2020 - Florida International 81 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - Florida International 77 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - Western Kentucky 83 vs. Florida International 76
- Jan 02, 2017 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Florida International 66
- Jan 07, 2016 - Florida International 75 vs. Western Kentucky 72