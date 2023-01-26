Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Florida International

Current Records: Western Kentucky 11-9; Florida International 9-11

The Florida International Panthers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Florida International and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers will be strutting in after a win while WKU will be stumbling in from a loss.

After constant struggles on the road, Florida International has finally found some success away from home. They snuck past the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners with a 77-72 victory this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, WKU was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 75-71 to the Charlotte 49ers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but WKU had been the slight favorite coming in.

The Panthers' victory brought them up to 9-11 while the Hilltoppers' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 11-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Florida International enters the game with 16.4 takeaways on average, good for 29th best in college basketball. But WKU ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 11 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center -- Miami, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last 11 games against Florida International.